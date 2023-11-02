Fantastic Sams Franchising: Fantastic Sams Cut and Color Partners With East Brands in Canada

Canadian Market Expansion

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Fantastic Sams, a trusted brand in the hair salon industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with East Brands, a renowned franchise development company. Together, they are set to bring Fantastic Sams' iconic salon experience to Canadians through exciting franchise opportunities.





Fantastic Sams Cut and Color Store Front

Fantastic Sams Cut and Color Store Front





With close to 600 locations in North America and 50th anniversary approaching, this partnership marks a significant milestone in Fantastic Sams' growth strategy. With East Brands' franchise development expertise and Fantastic Sams' reputation in the beauty industry, this collaboration promises to be a winning combination, offering single-unit, multi-unit, and Development Agent agreements.

Thomas Boitz, CEO of Fantastic Sams Cut and Color, said, "We are very excited to partner with East Brands to bring more business opportunities and exceptional guest experiences across Canada. This partnership allows us to continue offering top-notch salon services and showcases our commitment to innovation."

"It's been a privilege to work with many franchise brands across sectors but the opportunity to join forces with Fantastic Sams was unique," said East Brands spokesperson Steve Collette, founder of East Brands. "This collaboration opens new horizons for aspiring entrepreneurs in the second-largest franchise market in the world - Canada."

If you are interested in joining the Fantastic Sams group in Canada, please visit https://www.fantasticsams.ca for more information.

About Fantastic Sams:

Fantastic Sams Cut and Color is a distinguished leader in the hair salon industry, renowned for its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional salon services and innovative guest experiences. With a rich history spanning nearly five decades, Fantastic Sams has set the standard for excellence in the beauty industry with close to 600 locations. With a rapidly expanding presence across North America, Fantastic Sams is dedicated to bringing its iconic brand to new markets, offering affordable luxury hair care, from haircuts and color to styling, all delivered with a focus on guest satisfaction.

For more information, please visit www.fantasticsams.com or connect with us on social media at Facebook and Instagram. For immediate inquiries, please contact marketing@fantasticsams.com.

About East Brands:

East Brands is a renowned franchise development company with a successful history of assisting businesses in establishing and growing their franchises. The company's expertise lies in helping brands expand their presence and reach a wider audience through franchising.

Contact Information

Farida Abdelmonsif

farida.abdelmonsif@dessange-inc.com

SOURCE: Fantastic Sams

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798707/fantastic-sams-cut-and-color-partners-with-east-brands-in-canada