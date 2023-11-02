Nebula Media, Inc.: Nebula Compute Awarded Space Force Contract for On-Orbit Computing Capabilities in Space Force Architecture

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Nebula Compute Inc., a developer of high-performance cloud computing platforms intended for space and networking in orbit, has announced that it's been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract. This contract will focus on On-Orbit computing to address the most pressing challenges that the Department of the Air Force (DAF) currently faces.



The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered together to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded, and Nebula Compute will now start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"We are excited to be part of the future Space Force Architecture, advancing the Defense, JADC2, and Enterprise Data Architecture capabilities," says Nebula Co-Founders Michael Bloxton and Peter Stridh.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

ABOUT AIR FORCE RESEARCH LABORATORY (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

ABOUT AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. It employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, it has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com.

ABOUT NEBULA COMPUTE, INC.

Nebula Compute, Inc. delivers high-performance computing capabilities for space. Nebula Compute is part of the Nebula Space Enterprise group of companies, which encompasses a wide range of solutions for space, including cybersecurity (provided by Nebula Cybersecurity, Inc.) and sensor data architectures (provided by Fabrx.Space).

