Donnerstag, 02.11.2023
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
WKN: A3C20W | ISIN: CA87261Y1060
NASDAQ
02.11.23
20:15 Uhr
0,887 US-Dollar
+0,062
+7,51 %
The Metals Company Announces Third Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, November 9, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or "the Company"), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, to provide an update on third quarter financial results and recent corporate developments.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date:Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in:Register Here (https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/s_sNCp81z4c580puv8ccU?domain=register.vevent.com)
Virtual webcast with slides:Register Here (https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/Q8J4CoV1O3IkzV6s2RfFp?domain=edge.media-server.com)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the global energy transition with the least possible negative impacts on planet and people and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co


