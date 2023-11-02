GlideFast Consulting, a leading provider of digital transformation and service management solutions around the ServiceNow platform as part of the ASGN brand (NYSE: ASGN), is thrilled to announce its new work in the European market. With a commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service on the ServiceNow platform, GlideFast Consulting is now poised to serve clients in both the US and European markets.

A recognized leader in digital transformation and the 2023 Elite ServiceNow Partner of the Year, GlideFast Consulting has built a strong reputation for providing end-to-end solutions that help organizations streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth. With a diverse portfolio of clients and a proven track record of success, the Company's support of European accounts is a key step in its growth strategy.

Michael Lombardo, CEO of GlideFast Consulting, commented, "We are excited to bring our world-class expertise in digital transformation and service management to European organizations. This work is a testament to our commitment to delivering value to our clients. We look forward to supporting businesses in Europe and helping them achieve their digital transformation goals leveraging the ServiceNow platform."

Key Highlights of GlideFast Consulting's work in Europe:

GlideFast Consulting's European work comes at a time when organizations are increasingly seeking digital solutions to enhance their operations and remain competitive. With a focus on delivering exceptional results and personalized service, GlideFast Consulting is well-positioned to support European businesses on their digital transformation journey.

GlideFast Consulting has been part of the ASGN Family since July of 2022. GlideFast's experienced team is part of Apex Systems Consulting Services within ASGN's Commercial Segment.

About GlideFast Consulting, a Division of Apex Systems

GlideFast Consulting is a leader in digital transformation and service management solutions. With a focus on innovative technologies, including ServiceNow, automation, and cloud platforms, GlideFast Consulting helps organizations optimize operations and enhance customer experiences. The company is committed to delivering exceptional service and results, driving business growth for clients around the world. For more information about GlideFast Consulting, please visit www.glidefast.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

