Donnerstag, 02.11.2023

WKN: A3DMG6 | ISIN: US87164U4094 | Ticker-Symbol: SFY
Frankfurt
02.11.23
08:20 Uhr
0,402 Euro
-0,008
-1,95 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERIVA BIOLOGICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERIVA BIOLOGICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4160,44622:36
0,4180,44421:00
02.11.2023 | 21:22
Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the BIO-Europe Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Company's Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one meetings at the BIO-Europe Conference, to be held in Munich from November 6-8, 2023.

BIO-Europe Conference
Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Presentation Time: 11:15am CET

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
917-680-5608
Source: Theriva Biologics, Inc.


