Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the BIO-Europe Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Company's Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one meetings at the BIO-Europe Conference, to be held in Munich from November 6-8, 2023.



BIO-Europe Conference

Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Presentation Time: 11:15am CET

