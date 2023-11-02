

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $75.41 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $87.19 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.56 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.0% to $481.06 million from $540.57 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $75.41 Mln. vs. $87.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.34 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.54 -Revenue (Q2): $481.06 Mln vs. $540.57 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: %510 - %570 Mln



