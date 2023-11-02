

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $425 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $482 million, or $2.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $778 million or $5.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.93 billion from $3.62 billion last year.



Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $425 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.87 vs. $2.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.99 -Revenue (Q3): $3.93 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.



