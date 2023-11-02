

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $483.49 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $361.40 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.5% to $8.15 billion from $6.15 billion last year.



Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $483.49 Mln. vs. $361.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.78 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q3): $8.15 Bln vs. $6.15 Bln last year.



