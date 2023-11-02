

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $244.8 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $302.2 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $352.8 million or $2.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.5% to $1.22 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $244.8 Mln. vs. $302.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.10 -Revenue (Q4): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.175 to $1.225 Bln



