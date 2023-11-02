

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.03 billion, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $2.85 billion, or $4.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $2.01 billion or $3.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.2% to $6.21 billion from $7.59 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.03 Bln. vs. $2.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.48 vs. $4.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.99 -Revenue (Q3): $6.21 Bln vs. $7.59 Bln last year.



