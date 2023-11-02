

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$185 million, or -$3.94 per share. This compares with -$34 million, or -$0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$138 million or -$2.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 52.9% to $8 million from $17 million last year.



MBIA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$185 Mln. vs. -$34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$3.94 vs. -$0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.15 -Revenue (Q3): $8 Mln vs. $17 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken