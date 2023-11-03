Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Today, Phygital Labs, a dynamic Vietnamese startup founded by seasoned software engineers Huy Nguyen and Nam Do, unveiled their groundbreaking product: Nomion. In a world increasingly defined by digital evolution, Phygital Labs stands at the forefront, pioneering the fusion of physical and digital realms. With Nomion, they offer a comprehensive digital identification solution, blending RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) with Blockchain technology.

As businesses globally transition into the digital sphere, the concept of "phygital" - the seamless integration of physical and digital experiences - is reshaping the way consumers interact with products and services. Phygital Labs recognizes this transformative potential and is set to harness it for businesses and consumers in Vietnam and beyond.

Derived from 'Nomi' and 'Ĉion', Esperanto for "To Name Everything", Nomion serves as a unique digital identifier for physical products. With a simple tap, consumers can access detailed product information, make purchases online, or in-store, bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds effortlessly.

"Our vision is clear - to revolutionize daily online-to-offline activities in the phygital era," shared Mr. Huy, co-founder of Phygital Labs. "We are bridging the gap between reality and digital, introducing a new paradigm of the digital economy that benefits the world."

Nomion ensures the authenticity of products, creating transparency and reliability through blockchain technology. Phygital Labs has successfully implemented Nomion solutions in various sectors, from authenticating sculptures in collaboration with Non Nuoc Stone Village to enhancing traceability in the fashion, retail, coffee, and pepper industries. By providing a verified platform, Nomion not only safeguards the integrity of products but also amplifies their cultural and commercial value in international markets.

Phygital Labs' ambitions extend beyond Vietnam; the company plans to expand across South East Asia before making a global impact.

"Phygital Labs is not merely a company; it's a movement towards a harmonious coexistence of the physical and digital worlds," said Nam Do, co-founder of Phygital Labs. "Our innovative solutions are not just transforming businesses; they are transforming lives."

Contact Info:

Name: Julie Pham

Email: media@phygilabs.io

Organization: Phygital Labs

Website: https://phygitallabs.xyz/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186106