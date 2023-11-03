Secro Inc: Secro, the new-generation e-bill of lading, achieves further legal and technical reliability certification

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Electronic Trade Document Act (ETDA) entering into full force on September the 20th, the use of electronic documents of title such as e-bill of lading is finally recognized under English law. Today, companies and banks willing to expedite and de-risk their transactions with e-bills of lading can do it with stronger certainty of legal recognition in front of courts and arbitrators.

Yet, not all e-bills of lading are made equal. Secro e-bill of lading is the only one with two unique features. The first is its legal validity under both the Singapore Electronic Transaction Act and the more recent English ETDA, which translates into high flexibility. The second is its technical and legal reliability even without the use of cumbersome, multiparty agreements. providing faster and easier onboarding.

"We appreciate how critical it is for our clients to fully trust our services. This is why we worked with the globally renown law firm HFW and the Silicon Valley-based compliance automation platform provider Akitra to certify the reliability of our e-bill of lading product, in strict adherence to the UK EDTA's requirements" says Michele Sancricca, Co-founder and CEO of Secro.

Secro enables its clients to securely identify e-bill of lading originals, protect them against unauthorized alterations, secure access to such documents and safely share them with authorized parties, everywhere in the world in few seconds. Thanks to Secro's unique technology and regardless of their geographical location or choice of law in the charter party agreement, Secro's customers can confidently take advantage of the robustness of both the UK ETDA and Singapore ETA, without any upfront contractual complexity.

To learn more about Secro please visit our website https://secro.io or contact clientsuccess@secro.io for a free trial of our platform.

