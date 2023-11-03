

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade data from Germany and final services Purchasing Managers' survey results from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 3.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's foreign trade data for September. Exports are forecast to fall 1.1 percent on month, following a 1.2 percent decrease in August.



At 3.45 am ET, industrial production and non-farm payrolls from France are due. Economists expect industrial output to remain flat on month in September, following a 0.3 percent drop in August.



At 4.00 am ET, Spain unemployment data is due.



At 5.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen at 7.4 percent in September, up from 7.3 percent in August.



At 5.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS final composite PMI survey results are due. The composite index is forecast to match the flash estimate of 48.6 in October.



At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area unemployment data. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 6.4 percent in September.



