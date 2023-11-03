Anzeige
Freitag, 03.11.2023
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
03.11.2023 | 07:18
Aker ASA: Key information relating to payment of cash dividend

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA's Board of Directors has, based on the authorization approved by the General Meeting on 21 April 2023, decided to pay a cash dividend to Aker ASA's shareholders of NOK 15.00 per share. The dividend is based on the 2022 annual accounts.

Dividend amount: NOK 15.00 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 6 November 2023
Ex-date: 7 November 2023
Record date: 8 November 2023
Payment date: On or about 17 November 2023
Approval date: 2 November 2023

Media contact
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-key-information-relating-to-payment-of-cash-dividend-301976823.html

