

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Societe Generale S.A. (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK), a French financial service provider, on Friday registered a decline in net profit for the third-quarter.



For the three-month period to September 30, the Group reported a net income of 295 million euros, significantly lesser than 1.445 billion euros , recorded for the same period last year.



Earnings were negatively impacted by 610 million euros of exceptional items. This includes the goodwill impairment of the African, Mediterranean basin and overseas activities, and equipment finance activities for a total of around 340 million euros, and the booking of a provision for deferred tax assets of around 270 million euros.



Impairment losses on goodwill were at 338 million euros, compared with zero impairment losses on goodwill a year ago.



Operating income stood at 1.513 billion euros as against previous year's 2.061 billion euros.



Operating expenses were at 4.360 billion euros, compared with 4.083 billion euros a year ago.



Net banking income decreased to 6.189 billion euros from 6.600 billion euros in 2022. This is mainly due to the decline in the net interest income in French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, and negative revenue in the Corporate Centre, in particular, impacts from the unwinding of hedges on TLTRO operations and other volatile items.



