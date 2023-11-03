

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK), a German packaging and bottling machine maker, reported that its third quarter consolidated net income climbed 20.4% to 54.3 million euros from the prior year. Earnings per share were 1.72 euros compared to 1.43 euros in the prior year.



EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the third quarter increased by 16.7% to 110.9 million euros from the prior year.



Third-quarter order intake declined to 1.33 billion euros from 1.49 billion euros last year.



Krones confirmed its full-year 2023 guidance. The company expects revenue growth of 11% to 13%. In addition, the company aims to further improve profitability and forecasts an EBITDA margin of 9% to 10% in 2023. For return on capital employed (ROCE), Krones expects an increase to between 15% and 17%.



