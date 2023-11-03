Bluzelle

Bluzelle Unveils Visionary Expansion into Creator Economy, Empowering Content Creators with its Layer 1 Blockchain



03-Nov-2023

NEWS RELEASE BY BLUZELLE Singapore | November 02, 2023 04:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time Bluzelle, a leading Layer 1 blockchain platform, is excited to announce a major expansion into the dynamic realm of the Creator Economy. Over the past two years, Bluzelle has invested significantly in Research and Development, and today, they reveal their vision for empowering content creators and innovators within the Creator Economy. The Creator Economy is a rapidly evolving ecosystem, comprising a diverse range of content creators, including artists, musicians, gamers, social media influencers, and AI-assisted content generators. Bluzelle recognizes the unique needs of this vibrant community and is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions to safeguard and authenticate their creations. "We are thrilled to unveil a new chapter in the Bluzelle journey, one that combines both our past and our future; while also pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology," said Bluzelle's CEO, Pavel Bains. "Bluzelle's mission is to serve as a catalyst for the Creator Economy, offering technology, trust, and creativity to foster innovation within Web3 space." The Creator Economy, estimated to reach $480 billion by 2027, is driven by factors such as increased consumption of digital media and advancements in technology. Bluzelle's vision includes efforts toward supporting this ecosystem of creators by tokenizing user generated content (UGC) into Social NFTs on its Layer 1 Blockchain. With this move Bluzelle will enable creators to definitively prove their authorship and securely monetize their content. Bluzelle will support Social Finance (SocialFi), a groundbreaking concept that merges social media and DeFi, allowing creators to unlock the inherent value of their content. With this expansion, Bluzelle's ecosystem products are set to play a pivotal role. Bluzelle's decentralised storage layer, R2, will secure content, while Capella will facilitate the creation, minting, tokenization, and trading of content as NFTs. Through the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol, Bluzelle will reshape the content landscape, transforming it into a dynamic financial marketplace where content becomes both a source of inspiration and a financial asset. The Utility of Bluzelle's $BLZ Token in the Creator Economy Bluzelle's $BLZ token is poised to play a pivotal role in the Creator Economy's success story. It will serve as the foundation for securing content, creating and trading NFTs, and integrating SocialFi, enabling new revenue streams for creators. $BLZ token holders will have the opportunity to stake tokens, participate in exclusive NFT drops, gain early access to in-game NFT drops, and contribute to ecosystem governance. Additionally, fees generated on the platform will be redistributed for staking and community rewards. Holding $BLZ tokens will also empower users to mint their content as NFTs and trade them within the Bluzelle ecosystem. Bluzelle's commitment to the Creator Economy and SocialFi will redefine how creators interact with their audiences and monetize their content, ushering in a new era of innovation and financial empowerment. About Bluzelle Bluzelle, the Layer 1 blockchain for the Creator Economy, is revolutionising the internet of creators by offering complete control over their content. Their open and inclusive platform enables users to create, connect, and collaborate seamlessly, breaking free from the constraints of centralised social platforms. Bluzelle defines itself as the robust layer reshaping the way we interact within the world of SocialFi. Contact Details Dan Edelstein PR@marketacross.com Company Website https://www.bluzelle.com/ Bluzelle Media Channels VISIT TWITTER



