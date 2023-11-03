Anzeige
Freitag, 03.11.2023
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
02.11.23
19:20 Uhr
0,117 Euro
+0,004
+3,89 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
03.11.2023 | 08:02
126 Leser
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces October Operational Update

October Operational Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc, ("Argo" or "the Company") a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for October 2023.

During the month of October, the Company mined 143 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalents (together, "BTC"), or 4.6 BTC per day. The Company was able to increase its daily BTC production in October by 2% compared to the prior month, despite a 7% increase in the monthly average network difficulty in October compared to September. This is primarily due to fewer hours of economic curtailment at Helios in October, along with a strong focus on operational excellence across the Company.

Mining revenue in October 2023 amounted to $4.26 million, an increase of 19% compared to the prior month (September 2023: $3.59 million). As of 31 October 2023, the Company held 21 BTC.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities

Corporate Broker
Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker
Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 7493 989014
guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB);(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799211/argo-blockchain-plc-announces-october-operational-update

