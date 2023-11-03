Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces POLB 001 Data to be Presented at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Potential to address cancer treatment related Cytokine Release Syndrome

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF), 'Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces that an abstract detailing POLB 001's promise as a potential treatment for Cytokine Release Syndrome associated with cancer immunotherapies has been accepted for presentation at 65th American Society of Hematology ('ASH') Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held 9-12 December 2023 in San Diego, California.

The ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition is recognised as the world's premier conference focussing on haematological malignancies (blood cancers) and brings together over 25,000 industry and academic attendees each year to share the latest scientific discoveries and advances in clinical care.

Poolbeg's poster presentation will provide insight into the results obtained from the POLB 001 LPS human challenge trial, highlighting its potential use in the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) associated with severe influenza and cancer immunotherapies. Mild to moderate cases of CRS require hospitalisation and can impact the ability to deliver the cancer immunotherapies, severe cases of CRS can become life-threatening and may require intensive care, and in rare cases cause mortality. An effective therapy for CRS associated with cancer immunotherapies has the potential to make these treatments more tolerable for individual patients to enable them to best benefit from their treatment and to make cancer immunotherapies more widely accessible.

Title: POLB 001, an Oral Broad-Spectrum Anti-Inflammatory with the Potential to Prevent Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS)

Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster I

Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Presenter: Dr Emma Searle, Consultant Hematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer at University of Manchester

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Dr Emma Searle, Consultant Hematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer at University of Manchester, said: "Having this abstract accepted at ASH represents a strong validation of POLB 001's potential in addressing CRS in oncology. Cytokine Release Syndrome is highly prevalent among patients receiving immunotherapy for haematological malignancies. The positive data from the LPS challenge trial has highlighted that oral treatment of POLB 001 holds great promise in tackling this issue; potentially leading to improved patient outcomes, reduced strain on healthcare systems while making these treatments more accessible to a broader patient population."

If you would like to meet with Poolbeg Pharma to discuss POLB 001, get in touch: partnering@poolbegpharma.com

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma specialises in the development of innovative medicines to address the unmet need in infectious and other prevalent diseases. Poolbeg Pharma has a disciplined portfolio approach to mitigate risk, accelerate drug development, and enhance investor returns. The Company simultaneously advances multiple programmes in cost-effective clinical trials, rapidly generating early human safety and efficacy data to enable early partnering / out-licensing, with the funds generated reinvested in the pipeline. Poolbeg Pharma also uses AI to interrogate human challenge trial data sets to quickly identify new targets and drugs, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

The Company is targeting the growing infectious disease market. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, infectious disease has become one of the fastest-growing pharma markets and is expected to exceed $250bn by 2025. Through opportunistic identification of assets which complement Poolbeg Pharma's existing pipeline, the Company is progressing programmes in oncology and metabolic syndromes; adding disease areas with significant addressable markets.

With its initial assets from hVIVO plc, an industry-leading infectious disease and human challenge trials business, Poolbeg Pharma has access to knowledge, experience, and clinical data from over 20 years of human challenge trials. The Company is using these insights to acquire new assets as well as reposition clinical-stage products, reducing spend and risk. Amongst its portfolio of exciting assets, Poolbeg Pharma has a small molecule immunomodulator for severe influenza and other acute inflammatory conditions (POLB 001) which produces a highly significant reduction in p38 MAP kinase-driven cytokines in a clinical setting; a first-in-class, intranasally administered RNA-based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections (POLB 002); and a vaccine candidate for Melioidosis (POLB 003). The Company is progressing two Artificial Intelligence (AI) Programmes to add promising new assets to its pipeline as well as developing an Oral Vaccine Programme and utilising its licensed Oral Delivery Platform to target metabolic conditions.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

