

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW (BMW.L) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled Euro2.931 billion, or Euro4.20 per share. This compares with Euro3.175 billion, or Euro4.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to Euro38.458 billion from Euro37.176 billion last year.



BMW earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): Euro2.931 Bln. vs. Euro3.175 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): Euro4.20 vs. Euro4.25 last year. -Revenue (Q3): Euro38.458 Bln vs. Euro37.176 Bln last year.



