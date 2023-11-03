

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK), a German maker of computer hardware products, on Friday registered a surge in net income for the third-quarter, amidst an improvement in revenue.



In addition, for full year 2023, the hardware maker has revised up its profit guidance.



For three-month period, the company posted a net income from continuing operations of 19 million euros, higher than 8.5 million euros, recorded for the same period last year.



EBITDA surged to 34.9 million euros from 20 million euros a year ago.



Gross margin also improved significantly to 39.4 percent from 34.6 percent in 2022.



Revenue climbed to 300 million euros from previous year's 262.4 million euros.



Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron, said: 'We recorded continuous growth in order intake in Q3 2023, which increased the order backlog to EUR 1,655 million. That is EUR 195 million more than at the beginning of the year. This means that all planned revenues and growth for 2024 are essentially already covered. With our new high security operating system KOS and solutions in the area of artificial intelligence (AI), growth will accelerate even further.'



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, citing a strong current strong financial performance, Kontron has raised net income guidance to over 72 million euros from previous expectation of more than 66 million euros, which represents over 30 percent increase from previous year.



