Freitag, 03.11.2023
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
03.11.23
08:03 Uhr
1,158 Euro
+0,020
+1,76 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
03.11.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
03 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 02 November 2023 it purchased a total of 127,623 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           86,165     41,458 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.170     GBP1.020 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.152     GBP1.014 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.162669    GBP1.016581

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 658,812,581 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6603       1.156         XDUB      08:33:27      00067594024TRLO0 
4818       1.154         XDUB      08:33:27      00067594025TRLO0 
1515       1.156         XDUB      08:33:27      00067594026TRLO0 
3589       1.152         XDUB      08:33:30      00067594027TRLO0 
412       1.152         XDUB      08:33:30      00067594028TRLO0 
916       1.152         XDUB      08:35:50      00067594152TRLO0 
500       1.152         XDUB      08:37:31      00067594282TRLO0 
895       1.152         XDUB      08:37:31      00067594283TRLO0 
2500       1.162         XDUB      10:41:01      00067599248TRLO0 
2500       1.162         XDUB      10:41:01      00067599249TRLO0 
4818       1.160         XDUB      10:41:17      00067599274TRLO0 
1980       1.164         XDUB      12:41:14      00067604131TRLO0 
1980       1.164         XDUB      12:42:14      00067604213TRLO0 
1705       1.164         XDUB      13:18:44      00067605376TRLO0 
470       1.164         XDUB      13:18:44      00067605377TRLO0 
100       1.164         XDUB      13:20:14      00067605417TRLO0 
484       1.166         XDUB      13:39:44      00067606269TRLO0 
458       1.166         XDUB      13:39:44      00067606270TRLO0 
378       1.164         XDUB      14:09:02      00067607603TRLO0 
8060       1.164         XDUB      14:09:02      00067607604TRLO0 
4727       1.164         XDUB      14:09:02      00067607605TRLO0 
1765       1.164         XDUB      14:09:02      00067607606TRLO0 
3779       1.164         XDUB      14:09:21      00067607608TRLO0 
4917       1.164         XDUB      14:09:21      00067607609TRLO0 
414       1.164         XDUB      14:09:21      00067607610TRLO0 
491       1.164         XDUB      14:09:21      00067607611TRLO0 
4643       1.170         XDUB      14:49:05      00067609394TRLO0 
4643       1.168         XDUB      16:02:43      00067612998TRLO0 
4724       1.168         XDUB      16:02:43      00067612999TRLO0 
4643       1.166         XDUB      16:16:46      00067613715TRLO0 
3352       1.168         XDUB      16:16:46      00067613718TRLO0 
2300       1.168         XDUB      16:16:46      00067613719TRLO0 
1086       1.168         XDUB      16:16:47      00067613720TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2268       102.00        XLON      14:20:05      00067608268TRLO0 
14152      102.00        XLON      14:20:05      00067608267TRLO0 
4249       101.60        XLON      16:14:37      00067613621TRLO0 
789       101.40        XLON      16:14:37      00067613622TRLO0 
10000      101.40        XLON      16:28:05      00067614555TRLO0 
2273       101.40        XLON      16:28:05      00067614556TRLO0 
1294       101.40        XLON      16:28:05      00067614557TRLO0 
3895       101.40        XLON      16:28:22      00067614562TRLO0 
2538       101.40        XLON      16:28:22      00067614563TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  282416 
EQS News ID:  1764121 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1764121&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
