03.11.2023
One Heritage Group plc: Investor Presentation

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Investor Presentation 
03-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
03 November 2023 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company") 
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company 
 
One Heritage Group PLC is pleased to announce that Jason Upton, CEO and Anthony Unsworth, CFO, will provide a live 
presentation via Investor Meet Company on 9th November 2023 at 11:00am GMT. 
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your 
Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation. 
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet One Heritage Group PLC via: 
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/one-heritage-group-plc/register-investor 
Investors who already follow One Heritage Group PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be 
invited. 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Anthony Unsworth 
Chief Financial Officer 
Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) 
Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot 
Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
© 2023 Dow Jones News
