

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish container logistics major A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) Friday reported sharply lower profit in its third quarter with lower revenues.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company maintained its guidance, but is now expected to be at the lower end of the previously communicated EBIT range of $3.5 billion to $5.0 billion and EBITDA range of $9.5 billion to $11.0 billion.



Further, the company said it has intensified its cost reduction efforts and increased its existing restructuring programme. A.P. Moller - Maersk now aims to reduce the workforce below 100,000, from 110,000 in January 2023.



The measures would result in savings of $600 million in 2024 compared to 2023 and increased restructuring costs of $350 million, up from $150 million announced in early 2023, of which the majority of the increase is expected to impact 2023.



For the third quarter, profit group share plunged to $521 million from last year's $8.88 billion. Earnings per share were $31, compared to $487 a year ago.



Underlying profit declined to $489 million from last year's $8.82 billion.



EBIT as well as EBITDA decreased significantly mainly on lower contribution from Ocean. EBITDA margin was 15.5 percent, down from 47.7 percent last year.



Revenue for quarter fell 46.7 percent to $12.13 billion from prior year's $22.77 billion.



