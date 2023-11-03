ClearVue plans to install clear solar glass on a System USA greenhouse in California, adding 82 kW of power.From pv magazine USA System USA, a greenhouse operator, said this week that it has recruited ClearVue to install clear solar glass on a greenhouse in California. The solar glass will provide approximately 82 kW of electricity, with an estimated 107,000 kWh per year. The project is expected reduce annual operating costs. ClearVue developed its single-pane laminate glazing in partnership with D2Solar. The company uses nano- and micro-particle technology to internally diffuse, redistribute ...

