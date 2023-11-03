Anzeige
Freitag, 03.11.2023

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442
Frankfurt
03.11.23
08:20 Uhr
3,330 Euro
+0,010
+0,30 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.11.2023 | 09:18
81 Leser

(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 22 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22 % and amounted to SEK 156.2 (128.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 5.9 (4.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22 % to SEK 162.1 (133.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - October 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1400.5 (1147.2) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

23-Oct

22-Oct

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

27.3

28.5

-4 %

244.3

264.2

-8 %

Central Europe

41.1

27.8

48 %

344.1

224.3

53 %

East Europe

30.5

30.3

1 %

311.8

268.1

16 %

South & West Europe

28.1

16.1

75 %

208.3

130.1

60 %

The Baltics

8.7

7,0

24 %

75.4

59.6

27 %

North America

16.2

11.6

40 %

84,0

63.6

32 %

Asia-Pacific

3.5

6.1

-43 %

44.6

63.8

-30 %

Africa

0.8

1.1

-27 %

10.8

7.3

48 %

Zinzino

156.2

128.5

22 %

1323.3

1 081,0

22 %

Faun Pharma

5.9

4.9

20 %

77.2

66.2

17 %

Zinzino Group

162.1

133.4

22 %

1400.5

1147.2

22 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:
Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3868582/b875a8292e2bf143.pdf

2310 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-october-2023-301976928.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
