ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT OCTOBER 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 22 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in October for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22 % and amounted to SEK 156.2 (128.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 5.9 (4.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22 % to SEK 162.1 (133.4) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - October 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1400.5 (1147.2) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
23-Oct
22-Oct
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
The Nordics
27.3
28.5
-4 %
244.3
264.2
-8 %
Central Europe
41.1
27.8
48 %
344.1
224.3
53 %
East Europe
30.5
30.3
1 %
311.8
268.1
16 %
South & West Europe
28.1
16.1
75 %
208.3
130.1
60 %
The Baltics
8.7
7,0
24 %
75.4
59.6
27 %
North America
16.2
11.6
40 %
84,0
63.6
32 %
Asia-Pacific
3.5
6.1
-43 %
44.6
63.8
-30 %
Africa
0.8
1.1
-27 %
10.8
7.3
48 %
Zinzino
156.2
128.5
22 %
1323.3
1 081,0
22 %
Faun Pharma
5.9
4.9
20 %
77.2
66.2
17 %
Zinzino Group
162.1
133.4
22 %
1400.5
1147.2
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
