Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2023) - Today, CrossFi Foundation is proud to launch a $50 million development-focused grant program. Starting from November 1, the CrossFi Foundation begins to support all active users who promote and experiment with solutions based on CrossFi technology to bridge the gap between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies.





CrossFi Foundation Announces $50 Million Grant Program



The CrossFi Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on expanding the Cross Finance ecosystem and motivating users to contribute to its ethical and sustainable growth through grant programs.

The CrossFi Foundation's grant program, with total budget reaching $50,000,000 in native coins, is dedicated to developers and active users who are interested in building and implementing Web3 tools based on CrossFi Chain and its technological stack:

Grants for active users: This grant subprogram is aimed at social media activity and testing the CrossFi Chain workflow.

Grants for creators and distributors who contribute to the sustainable expansion of CrossFi solutions and technologies.

Grants for developers: The CrossFi Foundation supports innovators building tools, services and dApps based on the CrossFi EVM-compatible blockchain. Both those who have ready-made solutions or just a product concept may apply.

Grants for validators: The CrossFi Foundation encourages users who support the test and main network and ensure its decentralization and security.

"Our aim is to motivate all users to experiment with CrossFi solutions and to incentivize them to take an active role in the growing ecosystem of CrossFi products," said Alexander Mamasidikov, Founder of Cross Finance. "We believe that active interaction with the community is a key factor of sustainable growth. Through this new initiative, CrossFi Foundation offers plenty of opportunities for all categories of users, including testers, node owners, developers and common users."

About CrossFi Chain

CrossFi Chain is a decentralized network with a modular architecture based on Tendermint, a Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus protocol. CrossFi Chain is EVM-compatible and seamlessly interacts with various networks, enabling easy transfer of digital assets between blockchains.

About CrossFi APP

The CrossFi APP is a full-fledged banking app empowered with its proprietary processing engine. It creates an interoperable bridge between crypto and fiat, making it easy to open fiat and cryptocurrency accounts, buy, sell and exchange digital assets, make transfers, issue debit cards of leading payment systems with the ability to top-up them both from fiat and cryptocurrency accounts in just one click within one mobile app. CrossFi App enables purchases, payments and transfers with XFI coin and uses a non-custodial method of interacting with digital assets.

About CrossFi Foundation

CrossFi Foundation is a self-regulating non-profit organization aimed at scaling the Cross Finance ecosystem via grant programs. The CrossFi Foundation's mission is to provide support to all active users eager to help nurture the Cross Finance ecosystem.

