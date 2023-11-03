A UK-based research team has developed a new design technique for photovoltaic-thermal air collectors. The new parameters reportedly enable devices with lower PV module temperatures and higher efficiencies.A group of researchers led by the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom has conceived new design parameters for photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) air collectors by taking into account the effect of modifying the duct depth and velocity. Air-type PVT collectors utilize air as a transfer medium to take heat from the backside of the PV panel unit. Compared to water-based PVT collectors, these devices ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...