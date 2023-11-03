DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) (CEG2 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2023 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.9278 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21154157 CODE: CEG2 LN ISIN: LU1437015735 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEG2 LN Sequence No.: 282448 EQS News ID: 1764275 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 03, 2023 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)