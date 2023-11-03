DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2023 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 38.9488 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8347802 CODE: EMXU LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXU LN Sequence No.: 282516 EQS News ID: 1764411 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1764411&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2023 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)