03.11.2023
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) 
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Nov-2023 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.6134 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44187858 
CODE: AEME LN 
ISIN: LU1437017350 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:      LU1437017350 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AEME LN 
Sequence No.:  282456 
EQS News ID:  1764291 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1764291&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2023 04:09 ET (08:09 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
