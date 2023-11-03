

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased sharply in October but the number of people out of work was the lowest for the month of October since 2007, the labor ministry reported Friday.



The number of unemployed rose by 36,936 people or 1.36 percent from the previous month. The ministry said this increase was more moderate than usual in October.



Compared to the same period last year, registered unemployment decreased by 155,488. Total unemployment was 2.759 million, the lowest for the month since 2007.



By economic sectors, registered unemployment decreased in the construction sector by 813 people compared to September.



Meanwhile, in services, unemployment rose 31,281 and that in industry climbed 2,418. Unemployment in agriculture increased 2,122.



