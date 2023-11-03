AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2023

In October 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 470,702 passengers, which is a 3.6% increase compared to October 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 17.7% to 27,137 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.5% to 63,151 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2023 were the following:

October 2023 October 2022 Change Passengers 470,702 454,207 3.6% Finland-Sweden 139,020 159,200 -12.7% Estonia-Finland 285,022 252,558 12.9% Estonia-Sweden 46,660 42,449 9.9% Cargo Units 27,137 32,959 -17.7% Finland-Sweden 3,315 4,251 -22.0% Estonia-Finland 19,589 25,219 -22.3% Estonia-Sweden 4,233 3,489 21.3% Passenger Vehicles 63,151 62,213 1.5% Finland-Sweden 4,312 5,257 -18.0% Estonia-Finland 57,035 54,922 3.8% Estonia-Sweden 1,804 2,034 -11.3%

FINLAND-SWEDEN

In October 2023, the Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route.

ESTONIA-FINLAND

In October 2023, the Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operations of the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA-SWEDEN

In October 2023, the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee