GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2023 | 08:06
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for October 2023

In October 2023 AS Tallink Grupp transported 470,702 passengers, which is a 3.6% increase compared to October 2022. The number of cargo units decreased by 17.7% to 27,137 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.5% to 63,151 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for October 2023 were the following:

October 2023October 2022Change
Passengers470,702454,2073.6%
Finland-Sweden139,020159,200-12.7%
Estonia-Finland285,022252,55812.9%
Estonia-Sweden46,66042,4499.9%
Cargo Units27,13732,959-17.7%
Finland-Sweden3,3154,251-22.0%
Estonia-Finland19,58925,219-22.3%
Estonia-Sweden4,2333,48921.3%
Passenger Vehicles63,15162,2131.5%
Finland-Sweden4,3125,257-18.0%
Estonia-Finland57,03554,9223.8%
Estonia-Sweden1,8042,034-11.3%

FINLAND-SWEDEN
In October 2023, the Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route.

ESTONIA-FINLAND
In October 2023, the Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operations of the cruise vessel Victoria I. The cruise vessel Victoria I started operating the 22-hour cruise service from 12 October 2023.

ESTONIA-SWEDEN
In October 2023, the Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
