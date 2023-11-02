CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) ("Ryan Specialty" or the "Company"), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue grew 21.8% year-over-year to $501.9 million, compared to $412.0 million in the prior-year period

Organic Revenue Growth Rate* was 14.7% for the quarter, compared to 13.7% in the prior-year period

Net Income decreased 46.4% year-over-year to $15.7 million, compared to $29.3 million in the prior-year period. Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share was $(0.04) 1

Adjusted EBITDAC* increased 25.8% to $147.0 million, compared to $116.8 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDAC Margin* of 29.3%, compared to 28.4% in the prior-year period

Adjusted Net Income* increased 30.2% to $86.6 million, compared to $66.6 million in the prior-year period

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share* increased 28.0% to $0.32, compared to $0.25 in the prior-year period

"We delivered another quarter of strong double-digit organic revenue growth, received valuable contributions from recent acquisitions, and generated impressive adjusted EBITDAC growth. Our performance demonstrates our consistent and proven ability to deliver tailored and innovative solutions on behalf of our clients and trading partners," said Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ryan Specialty. "Throughout the quarter, we executed across our business, generated broad-based growth across our Specialties, welcomed the talented teams from three acquisitions that closed in July, and expanded our ACCELERATE 2025 program. We were also pleased to have recently announced an agreement to acquire AccuRisk, which will add breadth and depth to our growing benefits practice. We are proud of our efforts throughout the third quarter, and as we look toward the fourth quarter and new year, we remain well-positioned with our differentiated platform and world-class expertise to deliver continued, sustainable, and profitable growth for our investors."

1 Subsequent to the acquisition of Socius, a legal entity reorganization resulted in $20.7 million of Deferred income tax expense being recorded at the public holding company ("RSHI") level. This expense generated a net loss for RSHI, or a diluted loss per share of Class A common stock of $(0.04) in the period. On a fully consolidated basis the Company produced $15.7 million of Net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.32 in the period. This reorganization was a discrete, non-cash expense at RSHI and the Company's annual effective tax rate is unaffected.

Summary of Third Quarter 2023 Results

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % GAAP financial measures Total revenue $ 501,938 $ 411,996 $ 89,942 21.8 % $ 1,544,686 $ 1,290,178 $ 254,508 19.7 % Compensation and benefits 329,212 274,108 55,104 20.1 989,294 858,439 130,855 15.2 General and administrative 69,288 48,991 20,297 41.4 202,595 139,851 62,744 44.9 Total operating expenses 432,121 350,652 81,469 23.2 1,281,942 1,079,919 202,023 18.7 Operating income 69,817 61,344 8,473 13.8 262,744 210,259 52,485 25.0 Net income 15,703 29,279 (13,576 ) (46.4 ) 135,977 117,475 18,502 15.7 Net income (loss) attributable to Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (5,047 ) 11,745 (16,792 ) (143.0 ) 38,191 43,157 (4,966 ) (11.5 ) Compensation and benefits expense ratio (1) 65.6 % 66.5 % 64.0 % 66.5 % General and administrative expense ratio (2) 13.8 % 11.9 % 13.1 % 10.8 % Net income margin (3) 3.1 % 7.1 % 8.8 % 9.1 % Earnings (loss) per share (4) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (4) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.34 $ 0.37 Non-GAAP financial measures* Organic revenue growth rate 14.7 % 13.7 % 14.7 % 18.7 % Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $ 296,400 $ 247,095 $ 49,305 20.0 % $ 911,925 $ 769,253 $ 142,672 18.5 % Adjusted compensation and benefits expense ratio 59.1 % 60.0 % 59.0 % 59.6 % Adjusted general and administrative expense $ 58,559 $ 48,084 $ 10,475 21.8 % $ 166,606 $ 130,774 $ 35,832 27.4 % Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio 11.7 % 11.7 % 10.8 % 10.1 % Adjusted EBITDAC $ 146,979 $ 116,817 $ 30,162 25.8 % $ 466,155 $ 390,151 $ 76,004 19.5 % Adjusted EBITDAC margin 29.3 % 28.4 % 30.2 % 30.2 % Adjusted net income $ 86,632 $ 66,560 $ 20,072 30.2 % $ 282,144 $ 237,774 $ 44,370 18.7 % Adjusted net income margin 17.3 % 16.2 % 18.3 % 18.4 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 1.04 $ 0.88

* For a definition and a reconciliation of Organic revenue growth rate, Adjusted compensation and benefits expense, Adjusted compensation and benefits ratio, Adjusted general and administrative expense, Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio, Adjusted EBITDAC, Adjusted EBITDAC margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" below. (1) Compensation and benefits expense ratio is defined as Compensation and benefits divided by Total revenue. (2) General and administrative expense ratio is defined as General and administrative expense divided by Total revenue. (3) Net income margin is defined as Net income divided by Total revenue. (4) See "Note 10, Earnings (Loss) Per Share" of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements.

Third Quarter 2023 Review*

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $501.9 million, an increase of 21.8% compared to $412.0 million in the prior-year period. This increase was primarily due to continued solid Organic revenue growth of 14.7%, driven by new client wins and expanded relationships with existing clients, coupled with continued expansion of the E&S market, revenue from acquisitions completed within the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2023, and increased Fiduciary investment income. The largest growth factor in the quarter was the Company's property portfolio across all three specialties, driven by an increase in the pricing for property insurance as well as an increase in the flow of property risks into the E&S market. The Company also experienced broad based casualty growth across the majority of its lines.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $432.1 million, a 23.2% increase compared to the prior-year period. This increase was primarily due to an increase in Compensation and benefits expense compared to the prior year resulting from higher compensation due to revenue growth and higher restructuring and related expenses associated with ACCELERATE 2025, offset by a decline in acquisition related long-term incentive compensation as the final payments related to the All Risks LTIP plan were made in Q3 2022 and IPO related compensation as time passes and awards vest. General and administrative expense also increased compared to the prior-year period due to an increase in professional services in connection with revenue generating activities, higher acquisition-related expenses, higher restructuring and related expenses associated with ACCELERATE 2025, and continued normalization of business travel and client entertainment.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased 46.4% to $15.7 million, compared to $29.3 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was mainly due to higher Income tax expenses during the period related to the legal entity reorganization associated with and subsequent to the Socius acquisition, partially offset by stronger year-over-year revenue growth and lower IPO related charges.

Adjusted EBITDAC grew 25.8% to $147.0 million from $116.8 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDAC margin for the quarter was 29.3%, compared to 28.4% in the prior-year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDAC was driven primarily by solid revenue growth and higher Fiduciary investment income, partially offset by increased Adjusted compensation and benefits expense, as well as higher Adjusted general and administrative expense.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2023 increased 30.2% to $86.6 million, compared to $66.6 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income margin was 17.3%, compared to 16.2% in the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 increased 28.0% to $0.32, compared to $0.25 in the prior-year period.

* For the definition of each of the non-GAAP measures referred to above, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" below.

Third Quarter 2023 Net Commissions and fees by Specialty

Growth in Net commissions and fees in all specialties was primarily driven by solid organic growth.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 % of

total 2022 % of

total Change Wholesale Brokerage $ 308,872 63.4 % $ 267,222 65.6 % $ 41,650 15.6 % Binding Authorities 69,245 14.2 55,607 13.6 13,638 24.5 Underwriting Management 109,228 22.4 84,722 20.8 24,506 28.9 Total Net commissions and fees $ 487,345 $ 407,551 $ 79,794 19.6 % Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 % of

total 2022 % of

total Change Wholesale Brokerage $ 976,338 64.7 % $ 841,273 65.5 % $ 135,065 16.1 % Binding Authorities 208,547 13.8 178,351 13.9 30,196 16.9 Underwriting Management 322,993 21.5 264,835 20.6 58,158 22.0 Total Net commissions and fees $ 1,507,878 $ 1,284,459 $ 223,419 17.4 %

Liquidity and Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had Cash and cash equivalents of $754.4 million and outstanding debt principal of $2.0 billion.

ACCELERATE 2025

The Company is updating the ACCELERATE 2025 restructuring program as we have identified additional opportunities to drive continued growth and innovation, deliver sustainable productivity improvements over the long term, and accelerate margin improvement. The updated program will result in approximately $90 million of cumulative one-time charges through 2024, and we expect the program to generate annual savings of approximately $50 million in 2025.

Full Year 2023 Outlook*

The Company is updating its full year 2023 outlook for Organic Revenue Growth Rate and for Adjusted EBITDAC Margin as follows:

Organic Revenue Growth Rate guidance for full year 2023 to be between 13.5% - 14.5%, compared to the Company's prior guidance of 13.0% - 14.5%

Adjusted EBITDAC Margin guidance for full year 2023 to be between 29.5% - 30.0%, compared to the Company's prior guidance of 29.0% - 30.0%

The Company is unable to provide a comparable outlook for, or a reconciliation to, Total revenue growth rate or Net income margin because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. Its inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing of items that have not yet occurred and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities, and other one-time or exceptional items.

* For a definition of Organic revenue growth rate and Adjusted EBITDAC margin, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" below.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. Learn more at ryanspecialty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release and in the corresponding earnings call that are not historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, all statements the Company makes relating to its estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results, its plans, anticipated amount and timing of cost savings relating to the ACCELERATE 2025 program, or its plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives, or strategies and the statements under the caption "Full Year 2023 Outlook" are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that the Company expected. Specific factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those disclosed previously in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that include, but are not limited to: the Company's potential failure to develop a succession plan for the senior management team, including Patrick G. Ryan; the Company's failure to recruit and retain revenue producers; the impact of breaches in security that cause significant system or network disruptions; the impact of improper disclosure of confidential, personal or proprietary data; the potential loss of the Company's relationships with insurance carriers or its clients, becoming dependent upon a limited number of insurance carriers or clients or the failure to develop new insurance carrier and client relationships; the potential that the Company's underwriting models contain errors or are otherwise ineffective; any damage to the Company's reputation; the Company's failure to achieve the intended results of our restructuring program, ACCELERATE 2025; any failure to maintain the valuable aspects of our Company's culture; the Company's inability to successfully recover upon experiencing a disaster or other business continuity problem; the impact of third parties that perform key functions of the Company's business operations acting in ways that harm our business; the cyclicality of, and the economic conditions in, the markets in which the Company operates; conditions that result in reduced insurer capacity; significant competitive pressures in each of the Company's businesses; decreases in the premiums or commission rates set by insurers, or actions by insurers seeking repayment of commissions; decreases in the amounts of supplemental or contingent commissions the Company receives; the Company's inability to collect its receivables; decreases in current market share as a result of disintermediation within the insurance industry; impairment of goodwill; the impact on our operations and financial condition from the effects of a pandemic or the outbreak of a contagious disease and resulting governmental and societal responses; the inability to maintain rapid growth or to generate sufficient revenue to achieve and maintain profitability; the impact if the Company's MGU programs are terminated or changed; the risks associated with the evaluation of potential acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses as well as introduction of new products, lines of business and markets; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters; being subject to E&O claims as well as other contingencies and legal proceedings; not being able to generate sufficient cash flow to service all of the Company's indebtedness and being forced to take other actions to satisfy its obligations under such indebtedness; the impact of being unable to refinance the Company's indebtedness; and risks relating to the Company's organizational structure that could result in conflicts of interest between the holders of the LLC units and the holders of our Class A common stock.

For more detail on the risk factors that may affect the Company's results, see the section entitled "Risk Factors'' in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and in other documents filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect the Company's operating results, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, not to assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, and not to use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related earnings call relate only to events as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

In assessing the performance of the Company's business, non-GAAP financial measures are used that are derived from the Company's consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, depreciation, amortization, and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses the following non-GAAP measures for business planning purposes, in measuring performance relative to that of its competitors, to help investors to understand the nature of the Company's growth, and to enable investors to evaluate the run-rate performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The footnotes to the reconciliation tables below should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements in our Annual Report on form 10-K filed with the SEC. Industry peers may provide similar supplemental information but may not define similarly-named metrics in the same way and may not make identical adjustments.

Organic revenue growth rate: Organic revenue growth rate is defined as the percentage change in Total revenue, as compared to the prior-year period, adjusted for revenue attributable to acquisitions during their first 12 months of the Company's ownership, and other adjustments such as contingent commissions, Fiduciary investment income, and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Total revenue growth rate.

Adjusted compensation and benefits expense: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense is defined as Compensation and benefits expense adjusted to reflect items such as (i) equity-based compensation, (ii) acquisition and restructuring related compensation expenses, and (iii) other exceptional or non-recurring compensation expenses, as applicable. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Compensation and benefits expense.

Adjusted general and administrative expense: Adjusted general and administrative expense is defined as General and administrative expense adjusted to reflect items such as (i) acquisition and restructuring related general and administrative expenses, and (ii) other exceptional or non-recurring general and administrative expenses, as applicable. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is General and administrative expense.

Adjusted compensation and benefits expense ratio: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense ratio is defined as the Adjusted compensation and benefits expense as a percentage of Total revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Compensation and benefits expense ratio.

Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio: Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio is defined as the Adjusted general and administrative expense as a percentage of Total revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is General and administrative expense ratio.

Adjusted EBITDAC: Adjusted EBITDAC is defined as Net income before Interest expense, net, Income tax expense, Depreciation, Amortization, and Change in contingent consideration, adjusted to reflect items such as (i) equity-based compensation, (ii) acquisition-related expenses, and (iii) other exceptional or non-recurring items, as applicable. Acquisition-related expense includes one-time diligence, transaction-related, and integration costs. Acquisition related long-term incentive compensation arises from long-term incentive plans associated with acquisitions. In 2023, Restructuring and related expense consists of compensation and benefits, occupancy, contractors, professional services, and license fees related to the ACCELERATE 2025 program. The compensation and benefits expense included severance as well as employment costs related to services rendered between the notification and termination dates. See "Note 4, Restructuring" of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements for further discussion of ACCELERATE 2025. The remaining costs that preceded the restructuring plan were associated with professional services costs related to program design and licensing costs. In 2022, Restructuring and related expense represent costs associated with the 2020 restructuring plan. Amortization and expense consists of charges related to discontinued prepaid incentive programs. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Other non-operating loss (income) consisted of $0.2 million of sublease income offset by $0.3 million of TRA contractual interest. For the three months ended September 30, 2022 Other non-operating loss (income) included $0.1 million of sublease income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Other non-operating loss (income) included $0.4 million of sublease income offset by $0.5 million of TRA contractual interest. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Other non-operating loss (income) included a $7.2 million charge related to the change in the TRA liability caused by a change in our blended state tax rates. Equity-based compensation reflects non-cash equity-based expense. IPO related expenses include general and administrative expense associated with the preparations for Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, tax, and accounting advisory services and compensation-related expense primarily related to the revaluation of existing equity awards at IPO as well as expense for new awards issued at IPO. Total revenue less Adjusted compensation and benefits expense and Adjusted general and administrative expense is equivalent to Adjusted EBITDAC. For a breakout of compensation and general and administrative costs for each addback refer to the Adjusted compensation and benefits expense and Adjusted general and administrative expense tables below. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric to Adjusted EBITDAC is Net income.

Adjusted EBITDAC margin: Adjusted EBITDAC margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDAC as a percentage of Total revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Net income margin.

Adjusted net income: Adjusted net income is defined as tax-effected earnings before amortization and certain items of income and expense, gains and losses, equity-based compensation, acquisition related long-term incentive compensation, acquisition-related expenses, costs associated with our Initial Public Offering (the "IPO"), and certain exceptional or non-recurring items. The Company will be subject to United States federal income taxes, in addition to state, local, and foreign taxes, with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable income of Ryan Specialty, LLC (together with its parent New Ryan Specialty, LLC and their subsidiaries, the "LLC"). For comparability purposes, this calculation incorporates the impact of federal and state statutory tax rates on 100% of the Company's adjusted pre-tax income as if the Company owned 100% of Ryan Specialty, LLC. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Net income.

Adjusted net income margin: Adjusted net income margin is defined as Adjusted net income as a percentage of Total revenue. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Net income margin.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by diluted shares outstanding after adjusting for the effect if 100% of the outstanding non-voting common interest units of New Ryan Specialty, LLC ("LLC Common Units"), together with the shares of Class B common stock, were exchanged into shares of Class A common stock and the effect of unvested equity awards. The most directly comparable GAAP financial metric is Diluted earnings (loss) per share.

The reconciliation of the above non-GAAP measures to each of their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

With respect to the Organic revenue growth rate and Adjusted EBITDAC margin outlook presented in the "Full Year 2023 Outlook" section of this press release, the Company is unable to provide a comparable outlook for, or a reconciliation to, Total revenue growth rate or Net income margin because it cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. Its inability to do so is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting the timing of items that have not yet occurred and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities, and other one-time or exceptional items.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Net commissions and fees $ 487,345 $ 407,551 $ 1,507,878 $ 1,284,459 Fiduciary investment income 14,593 4,445 36,808 5,719 Total revenue $ 501,938 $ 411,996 $ 1,544,686 $ 1,290,178 Expenses Compensation and benefits 329,212 274,108 989,294 858,439 General and administrative 69,288 48,991 202,595 139,851 Amortization 29,572 25,667 79,125 78,563 Depreciation 2,201 1,463 6,570 3,903 Change in contingent consideration 1,848 423 4,358 (837 ) Total operating expenses $ 432,121 $ 350,652 $ 1,281,942 $ 1,079,919 Operating income $ 69,817 $ 61,344 $ 262,744 $ 210,259 Interest expense, net 31,491 28,864 89,840 75,462 Loss (income) from equity method investment in related party (2,271 ) (144 ) (5,882 ) 414 Other non-operating loss (income) 67 (66 ) 37 6,832 Income before income taxes $ 40,530 $ 32,690 $ 178,749 $ 127,551 Income tax expense 24,827 3,411 42,772 10,076 Net income $ 15,703 $ 29,279 $ 135,977 $ 117,475 GAAP financial measures Revenue $ 501,938 $ 411,996 $ 1,544,686 $ 1,290,178 Compensation and benefits 329,212 274,108 989,294 858,439 General and administrative 69,288 48,991 202,595 139,851 Net income 15,703 29,279 135,977 117,475 Compensation and benefits expense ratio 65.6 % 66.5 % 64.0 % 66.5 % General and administrative expense ratio 13.8 % 11.9 % 13.1 % 10.8 % Net income margin 3.1 % 7.1 % 8.8 % 9.1 % Earnings (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.34 $ 0.40 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.34 $ 0.37

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Non-GAAP financial measures Organic revenue growth rate 14.7 % 13.7 % 14.7 % 18.7 % Adjusted compensation and benefits expense $ 296,400 $ 247,095 $ 911,925 $ 769,253 Adjusted compensation and benefits expense ratio 59.1 % 60.0 % 59.0 % 59.6 % Adjusted general and administrative expense $ 58,559 $ 48,084 $ 166,606 $ 130,774 Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio 11.7 % 11.7 % 10.8 % 10.1 % Adjusted EBITDAC $ 146,979 $ 116,817 $ 466,155 $ 390,151 Adjusted EBITDAC margin 29.3 % 28.4 % 30.2 % 30.2 % Adjusted net income $ 86,632 $ 66,560 $ 282,144 $ 237,774 Adjusted net income margin 17.3 % 16.2 % 18.3 % 18.4 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 1.04 $ 0.88

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 754,370 $ 992,723 Commissions and fees receivable - net 238,827 231,423 Fiduciary cash and receivables 2,521,021 2,611,647 Prepaid incentives - net 9,577 8,584 Other current assets 62,629 49,690 Total current assets $ 3,586,424 $ 3,894,067 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Goodwill 1,581,759 1,314,984 Other intangible assets 591,879 486,444 Prepaid incentives - net 16,585 20,792 Equity method investment in related party 45,272 38,514 Property and equipment - net 32,208 31,271 Lease right-of-use assets 131,833 143,870 Deferred tax assets 383,094 396,814 Other non-current assets 56,808 56,987 Total non-current assets $ 2,839,438 $ 2,489,676 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,425,862 $ 6,383,743 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 114,952 119,022 Accrued compensation 273,417 350,369 Operating lease liabilities 19,922 22,744 Tax Receivable Agreement liabilities 16,959 - Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 35,566 30,587 Fiduciary liabilities 2,521,021 2,611,647 Total current liabilities $ 2,981,837 $ 3,134,369 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Accrued compensation 21,999 10,048 Operating lease liabilities 156,983 151,944 Long-term debt 1,945,495 1,951,900 Deferred tax liabilities 126 562 Tax Receivable Agreement liabilities 342,115 295,347 Other non-current liabilities 36,066 21,761 Total non-current liabilities $ 2,502,784 $ 2,431,562 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 5,484,621 $ 5,565,931 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A common stock ($0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 118,222,528 and 112,437,825 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 118 112 Class B common stock ($0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 142,026,335 and 147,214,275 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 141 147 Class X common stock ($0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 640,784 shares issued and 0 outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) - - Preferred stock ($0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) - - Additional paid-in capital 442,304 418,123 Retained earnings 92,179 53,988 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,236 6,035 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. $ 542,978 $ 478,405 Non-controlling interests 398,263 339,407 Total stockholders' equity $ 941,241 $ 817,812 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,425,862 $ 6,383,743

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 135,977 $ 117,475 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Loss (income) from equity method investment in related party (5,882 ) 414 Amortization 79,125 78,563 Depreciation 6,570 3,903 Prepaid and deferred compensation expense 8,882 27,256 Non-cash equity-based compensation 54,136 61,084 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 9,125 9,017 Amortization of interest rate cap premium 5,216 2,898 Deferred income tax expense 11,745 4,597 Deferred income tax expense from reorganization 20,679 - Loss on Tax Receivable Agreement 478 7,173 Change (net of acquisitions) in: Commissions and fees receivable - net 3,875 24,341 Accrued interest liability (4,293 ) 3,016 Other current assets and accrued liabilities (98,213 ) (192,752 ) Other non-current assets and accrued liabilities 22,915 3,999 Total cash flows provided by operating activities $ 250,335 $ 150,984 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (16,013 ) (12,026 ) Business combinations - net of cash acquired and cash held in a fiduciary capacity (366,149 ) - Repayments of prepaid incentives 228 337 Total cash flows used for investing activities $ (381,934 ) $ (11,689 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from senior secured notes - 394,000 Payment of interest rate cap premium - (25,500 ) Repayment of term debt (12,375 ) (12,375 ) Debt issuance costs paid - (2,369 ) Finance lease and other costs paid - (27 ) Payment of contingent consideration (4,477 ) (6,241 ) Tax distributions to LLC Unitholders (52,633 ) (32,678 ) Receipt of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards 7,786 7,132 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (7,091 ) (6,832 ) Net change in fiduciary liabilities 36,832 (54,775 ) Total cash flows (used for) provided by financing activities $ (31,958 ) $ 260,335 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and cash held in a fiduciary capacity (828 ) (1,274 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND CASH HELD IN A FIDUCIARY CAPACITY $ (164,385 ) $ 398,356 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND CASH HELD IN A FIDUCIARY CAPACITY-Beginning balance 1,767,385 1,139,661 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND CASH HELD IN A FIDUCIARY CAPACITY-Ending balance $ 1,603,000 $ 1,538,017 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and cash held in a fiduciary capacity Cash and cash equivalents 754,370 833,135 Cash held in a fiduciary capacity 848,630 704,882 Total cash, cash equivalents, and cash held in a fiduciary capacity $ 1,603,000 $ 1,538,017

Reconciliation of Organic Revenue Growth Rate to Total Revenue Growth Rate

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue growth rate (GAAP) (1) 21.8 % 16.8 % 19.7 % 22.4 % Less: Mergers and acquisitions (2) (4.3 ) (2.8 ) (2.3 ) (3.0 ) Change in other (3) (2.8 ) (0.3 ) (2.7 ) (0.7 ) Organic revenue growth rate (Non-GAAP) 14.7 % 13.7 % 14.7 % 18.7 %

(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, September 30, 2023 revenue of $501.9 million less September 30, 2022 revenue of $412.0 million is a $89.9 million period-over-period change. The change, $89.9 million, divided by the September 30, 2022 revenue of $412.0 million, is a total revenue change of 21.8%. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 revenue of $412.0 million less September 30, 2021 revenue of $352.8 million is a $59.2 million period-over-period change. The change, $59.2 million, divided by the September 30, 2021 revenue of $352.8 million, is a total revenue change of 16.8%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, September 30, 2023 revenue of $1,544.7 million less September 30, 2022 revenue of $1,290.2 million is a $254.5 million period-over-period change. The change, $254.5 million, divided by September 30, 2022 revenue of $1,290.2 million, is a total revenue change of 19.7%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 revenue of $1,290.2 million less September 30, 2021 revenue of $1,054.2 million is a $236.0 million period-over-period change. The change, 236.0 million, divided by the September 30, 2021 revenue of $1,054.2 million, is a total revenue change of 22.4%. (2) The acquisitions adjustment excludes net commission and fees revenue generated during the first 12 months following an acquisition. The total adjustment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $17.8 million and $9.9 million, respectively. The total adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $29.9 million and $31.5 million, respectively. (3) The other adjustments exclude the period-over-period change in contingent commissions, fiduciary investment income, and foreign exchange rates. The total adjustment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $11.6 million and $0.9 million, respectively. The total adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $35.0 million and $7.0 million, respectively.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Compensation and Benefits Expense to Compensation and Benefits Expense

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 501,938 $ 411,996 $ 1,544,686 $ 1,290,178 Compensation and benefits expense $ 329,212 $ 274,108 $ 989,294 $ 858,439 Acquisition-related expense (1,546 ) (21 ) (3,331 ) (122 ) Acquisition related long-term incentive compensation (550 ) (7,383 ) (1,702 ) (22,181 ) Restructuring and related expense (11,538 ) (19 ) (13,407 ) (724 ) Amortization and expense related to discontinued prepaid incentives (1,570 ) (1,533 ) (4,793 ) (5,075 ) Equity-based compensation (8,281 ) (5,530 ) (23,107 ) (18,009 ) Initial public offering related expense (9,327 ) (12,527 ) (31,029 ) (43,075 ) Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (1) $ 296,400 $ 247,095 $ 911,925 $ 769,253 Compensation and benefits expense ratio 65.6 % 66.5 % 64.0 % 66.5 % Adjusted compensation and benefits expense ratio 59.1 % 60.0 % 59.0 % 59.6 %

(1) Adjustments made to Compensation and benefits expense are described in the definition of Adjusted EBITDAC in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Reconciliation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expense to General and Administrative Expense

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 501,938 $ 411,996 $ 1,544,686 $ 1,290,178 General and administrative expense $ 69,288 $ 48,991 $ 202,595 $ 139,851 Acquisition-related expense (5,790 ) (716 ) (12,196 ) (2,767 ) Restructuring and related expense (4,939 ) - (23,793 ) (4,993 ) Initial public offering related expense - (191 ) - (1,317 ) Adjusted general and administrative expense (1) $ 58,559 $ 48,084 $ 166,606 $ 130,774 General and administrative expense ratio 13.8 % 11.9 % 13.1 % 10.8 % Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio 11.7 % 11.7 % 10.8 % 10.1 %

(1) Adjustments made to General and administrative expense are described in definition of Adjusted EBITDAC in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAC to Net Income

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 501,938 $ 411,996 $ 1,544,686 $ 1,290,178 Net income $ 15,703 $ 29,279 $ 135,977 $ 117,475 Interest expense, net 31,491 28,864 89,840 75,462 Income tax expense 24,827 3,411 42,772 10,076 Depreciation 2,201 1,463 6,570 3,903 Amortization 29,572 25,667 79,125 78,563 Change in contingent consideration 1,848 423 4,358 (837 ) EBITDAC $ 105,642 $ 89,107 $ 358,642 $ 284,642 Acquisition-related expense 7,336 737 15,527 2,889 Acquisition related long-term incentive compensation 550 7,383 1,702 22,181 Restructuring and related expense 16,477 19 37,200 5,717 Amortization and expense related to discontinued prepaid incentives 1,570 1,533 4,793 5,075 Other non-operating loss (income) 67 (66 ) 37 6,832 Equity-based compensation 8,281 5,530 23,107 18,009 IPO related expenses 9,327 12,718 31,029 44,392 (Income) / loss from equity method investments in related party (2,271 ) (144 ) (5,882 ) 414 Adjusted EBITDAC (1) $ 146,979 $ 116,817 $ 466,155 $ 390,151 Net income margin 3.1 % 7.1 % 8.8 % 9.1 % Adjusted EBITDAC margin 29.3 % 28.4 % 30.2 % 30.2 %

(1) Adjustments made to Net income are described in definition of Adjusted EBITDAC in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total revenue $ 501,938 $ 411,996 $ 1,544,686 $ 1,290,178 Net income $ 15,703 $ 29,279 $ 135,977 $ 117,475 Income tax expense 24,827 3,411 42,772 10,076 Amortization 29,572 25,667 79,125 78,563 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs (1) 3,045 3,033 9,125 9,017 Change in contingent consideration 1,848 423 4,358 (837 ) Acquisition-related expense 7,336 737 15,527 2,889 Acquisition related long-term incentive compensation 550 7,383 1,702 22,181 Restructuring and related expense 16,477 19 37,200 5,717 Amortization and expense related to discontinued prepaid incentives 1,570 1,533 4,793 5,075 Other non-operating loss (income) 67 (66 ) 37 6,832 Equity-based compensation 8,281 5,530 23,107 18,009 IPO related expenses 9,327 12,718 31,029 44,392 (Income) / loss from equity method investments in related party (2,271 ) (144 ) (5,882 ) 414 Adjusted income before income taxes (2) $ 116,332 $ 89,523 $ 378,870 $ 319,803 Adjusted tax expense (3) (29,700 ) (22,963 ) (96,726 ) (82,029 ) Adjusted net income $ 86,632 $ 66,560 $ 282,144 $ 237,774 Net income margin 3.1 % 7.1 % 8.8 % 9.1 % Adjusted net income margin 17.3 % 16.2 % 18.3 % 18.4 %

(1) Interest expense, net includes amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. (2) Adjustments made to Net income are described in definition of Adjusted EBITDAC in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators." (3) The Company is subject to United States federal income taxes, in addition to state, local, and foreign taxes, with respect to our allocable share of any net taxable income of the LLC. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, this calculation of adjusted tax expense is based on a federal statutory rate of 21% and a combined state income tax rate net of federal benefits of 4.53% on 100% of our adjusted income before income taxes as if the Company owned 100% of the LLC. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, this calculation of adjusted tax expense is based on a federal statutory rate of 21% and a combined state income tax rate net of federal benefits of 4.65% on 100% of our adjusted income before income taxes as if the Company owned 100% of the LLC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share to Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.34 $ 0.37 Less: Net income attributed to dilutive shares and substantively vested RSUs (1) - (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.21 ) Plus: Impact of all LLC Common Units Exchanged for Class A shares (2) 0.10 0.07 0.20 0.28 Plus: Adjustments to Adjusted net income (3) 0.28 0.14 0.54 0.46 Plus: Dilutive impact of unvested equity awards (4) (0.02 ) - (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 1.04 $ 0.88 (Share count in '000) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 115,872 266,352 124,884 265,071 Plus: Impact of all LLC Common Units Exchanged for Class A shares (2) 141,690 - 142,974 - Plus: Dilutive impact of unvested equity awards (4) 15,115 4,153 4,390 5,011 Adjusted diluted earnings per share diluted share count 272,677 270,505 272,248 270,082

(1) Adjustment removes the impact of Net income attributed to dilutive awards and substantively vested RSUs to arrive at Net income (loss) attributable to Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, this removes $0.1 million and $13.1 million of Net income, respectively, on 115.9 million and 266.4 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, this removes $3.8 million and $55.4 million of Net income, respectively, on 124.9 million and 265.1 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted, respectively. See "Note 10, Earnings (Loss) Per Share" of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements. (2) For comparability purposes, this calculation incorporates the Net income that would be outstanding if all LLC Common Units (together with shares of Class B common stock) were exchanged for shares of Class A common stock. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, this includes $20.8 million and $17.5 million of Net income, respectively, on 257.6 million and 266.4 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, this includes $97.8 million and $74.3 million of Net income, respectively, on 267.9 million and 265.1 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, 144.1 million weighted average outstanding LLC Common Units were considered dilutive and included in the 266.4 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted within Diluted EPS. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, 144.0 million weighted average outstanding LLC Common Units were considered dilutive and included in the 265.1 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted within Diluted EPS. See "Note 10, Earnings (Loss) Per Share" of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements. (3) Adjustments to Adjusted net income are described in the footnotes of the reconciliation of Adjusted net income to Net income (loss) in "Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin" on 257.6 million and 266.4 million Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and on 267.9 million and 265.1 million shares of Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) For comparability purposes and to be consistent with the treatment of the adjustments to arrive at Adjusted net income, the dilutive effect of unvested equity awards is calculated using the treasury stock method as if the weighted average unrecognized cost associated with the awards was $0 over the period, less any unvested equity awards determined to be dilutive within the Diluted EPS calculation disclosed in "Note 10, Earnings (Loss) Per Share" of the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements. For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, 15.1 million and 4.2 million shares were added to the calculation, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, 4.4 million and 5.0 million shares were added to the calculation, respectively.

