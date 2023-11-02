SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
"We delivered another strong quarter, growing revenue by 32% year-over-year to $335.6 million and delivering our fifth consecutive quarter of record operating profitability," said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. "In our third quarter, we relentlessly innovated and accelerated our efforts in AI, announcing the most complete platform to deploy fast, secure, compliant AI inference at scale with Workers AI-along with several partnerships and collaborations with the who's who of AI. We believe inference is the biggest opportunity in AI, and inference tasks will largely be run on end devices and on connectivity clouds like Cloudflare. By the end of 2024, we expect to have inference-optimized GPUs running in nearly every location where Cloudflare operates worldwide-within milliseconds of every Internet user."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: Total revenue of $335.6 million, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year.
- Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $257.5 million, or 76.7% gross margin, compared to $191.9 million, or 75.6%, in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $264.2 million, or 78.7% gross margin, compared to $198.4 million, or 78.1%, in the third quarter of 2022.
- Operating Income (Loss): GAAP loss from operations was $39.2 million, or 11.7% of revenue, compared to $45.9 million, or 18.1% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was $42.5 million, or 12.7% of revenue, compared to $14.8 million, or 5.8% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022.
- Net Income (Loss): GAAP net loss was $23.5 million, compared to $42.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.07, compared to $0.13 in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $55.3 million, compared to $19.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.16, compared to $0.06 in the third quarter of 2022.
- Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities was $68.1 million, compared to $42.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. Free cash flow was $34.9 million, or 10% of revenue, compared to negative $4.6 million, or 2% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2022.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities were $1,574.3 million as of September 30, 2023.
The section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below describes our usage of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information are contained at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.
Financial Outlook
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, we expect:
- Total revenue of $352.0 to $353.0 million
- Non-GAAP income from operations of $28.0 to $29.0 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.12, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 354 million
For the full year fiscal 2023, we expect:
- Total revenue of $1,286.0 to $1,287.0 million
- Non-GAAP income from operations of $110.0 to $111.0 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.45 to $0.46, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 350 million
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
Conference Call Information
Supplemental Financial and Other Information
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Cloudflare believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. For further information regarding why Cloudflare believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release.
Available Information
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties.
The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$
335,603
$
253,857
$
934,272
$
700,541
Cost of revenue(1)(2)
78,069
61,967
223,722
164,822
Gross profit
257,534
191,890
710,550
535,719
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)
150,214
116,033
433,903
333,712
Research and development(1)(3)
90,593
76,432
261,742
218,600
General and administrative(1)
55,939
45,372
157,561
133,919
Total operating expenses
296,746
237,837
853,206
686,231
Loss from operations
(39,212
)
(45,947
)
(142,656
)
(150,512
)
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest income
17,954
3,852
47,977
6,554
Interest expense(4)
(1,138
)
(1,512
)
(4,803
)
(4,109
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(50,300
)
-
Other income (expense), net
115
2,433
(2,269
)
2,179
Total non-operating income (expense), net
16,931
4,773
(9,395
)
4,624
Loss before income taxes
(22,281
)
(41,174
)
(152,051
)
(145,888
)
Provision for income taxes
1,254
1,372
4,033
1,576
Net loss
$
(23,535
)
$
(42,546
)
$
(156,084
)
$
(147,464
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(0.45
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
334,666
326,590
332,600
325,457
____________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
2,367
$
2,157
$
6,296
$
5,481
Sales and marketing
20,674
11,919
57,276
35,205
Research and development
36,353
30,049
103,142
82,001
General and administrative
17,463
11,763
43,482
32,455
Total stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
$
76,857
$
55,888
$
210,196
$
155,142
(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
4,313
$
4,314
$
12,938
$
9,133
Sales and marketing
575
575
1,725
1,150
Total amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
4,888
$
4,889
$
14,663
$
10,283
(3) Includes acquisition-related and other expenses as follows:
Sales and marketing
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
265
Research and development
-
-
-
3,682
Total acquisition-related and other expenses
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
3,947
(4) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs as follows:
Interest expense
$
1,059
$
1,165
$
3,529
$
3,497
Total amortization of debt issuance costs
$
1,059
$
1,165
$
3,529
$
3,497
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
94,143
$
204,178
Available-for-sale securities
1,480,162
1,445,759
Accounts receivable, net
199,468
148,544
Contract assets
11,689
8,292
Restricted cash short-term
1,612
10,555
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
70,929
70,556
Total current assets
1,858,003
1,887,884
Property and equipment, net
309,815
286,600
Goodwill
148,047
148,047
Acquired intangible assets, net
17,821
32,483
Operating lease right-of-use assets
126,407
132,360
Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
115,154
93,145
Restricted cash
1,885
471
Other noncurrent assets
12,778
6,918
Total assets
$
2,589,910
$
2,587,908
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
40,590
$
35,607
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
55,685
66,425
Accrued compensation
52,190
42,014
Operating lease liabilities
35,076
33,275
Liability for early exercise of unvested stock options
134
1,902
Deferred revenue
294,100
218,647
Total current liabilities
477,775
397,870
Convertible senior notes, net
1,282,372
1,436,192
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
101,673
107,624
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
17,354
11,732
Other noncurrent liabilities
11,479
10,526
Total liabilities
1,890,653
1,963,944
Stockholders' Equity
Class A common stock; $0.001 par value; 2,250,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 295,639 and 286,561 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
295
286
Class B common stock; $0.001 par value; 315,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 40,027 and 43,525 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
40
42
Additional paid-in capital
1,699,045
1,475,423
Accumulated deficit
(995,975
)
(839,891
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,148
)
(11,896
)
Total stockholders' equity
699,257
623,964
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,589,910
$
2,587,908
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(156,084
)
$
(147,464
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
99,640
72,702
Non-cash operating lease costs
32,899
26,954
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
44,757
32,019
Stock-based compensation expense
199,565
142,545
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,529
3,497
Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities
(31,039
)
3,666
Deferred income taxes
(588
)
(1,603
)
Provision for bad debt
9,527
3,140
Loss on extinguishment of debt
50,300
-
Other
713
575
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(60,451
)
(32,831
)
Contract assets
(3,397
)
(1,132
)
Deferred contract acquisition costs
(66,766
)
(48,981
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(17,115
)
(7,367
)
Other noncurrent assets
(1,189
)
1,398
Accounts payable
5,252
685
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
8,378
(23,643
)
Operating lease liabilities
(31,096
)
(31,271
)
Deferred revenue
81,075
51,909
Other noncurrent liabilities
1,055
674
Net cash provided by operating activities
168,965
45,472
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(83,580
)
(103,461
)
Capitalized internal-use software
(16,637
)
(15,440
)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
(88,187
)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
(1,293,014
)
(755,097
)
Sales of available-for-sale securities
20,248
-
Maturities of available-for-sale securities
1,288,364
746,420
Other investing activities
65
25
Net cash used in investing activities
(84,554
)
(215,740
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Repayments of convertible senior notes
(207,649
)
(16,571
)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
11,384
8,130
Proceeds from the early exercise of stock options
-
62
Repurchases of unvested common stock
(34
)
(3
)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan
10,450
8,687
Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement
(5,643
)
(1,977
)
Payment of indemnity holdback
(10,483
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(201,975
)
(1,672
)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(117,564
)
(171,940
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
215,204
320,958
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
97,640
$
149,018
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of cost of revenue:
GAAP cost of revenue
$
78,069
$
61,967
$
223,722
$
164,822
Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
(2,367
)
(2,157
)
(6,296
)
(5,481
)
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(4,313
)
(4,314
)
(12,938
)
(9,133
)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
71,389
$
55,496
$
204,488
$
150,208
Reconciliation of gross profit:
GAAP gross profit
$
257,534
$
191,890
$
710,550
$
535,719
Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
2,367
2,157
6,296
5,481
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
4,313
4,314
12,938
9,133
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
264,214
$
198,361
$
729,784
$
550,333
GAAP gross margin
76.7
%
75.6
%
76.1
%
76.5
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
78.7
%
78.1
%
78.1
%
78.6
%
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
GAAP sales and marketing
$
150,214
$
116,033
$
433,903
$
333,712
Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
(20,674
)
(11,919
)
(57,276
)
(35,205
)
Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(575
)
(575
)
(1,725
)
(1,150
)
Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses
-
-
-
(265
)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
128,965
$
103,539
$
374,902
$
297,092
GAAP research and development
$
90,593
$
76,432
$
261,742
$
218,600
Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
(36,353
)
(30,049
)
(103,142
)
(82,001
)
Less: Acquisition-related and other expenses
-
-
-
(3,682
)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
54,240
$
46,383
$
158,600
$
132,917
GAAP general and administrative
$
55,939
$
45,372
$
157,561
$
133,919
Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
(17,463
)
(11,763
)
(43,482
)
(32,455
)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
38,476
$
33,609
$
114,079
$
101,464
Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations:
GAAP loss from operations
$
(39,212
)
$
(45,947
)
$
(142,656
)
$
(150,512
)
Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
76,857
55,888
210,196
155,142
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
4,888
4,889
14,663
10,283
Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses
-
-
-
3,947
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
42,533
$
14,830
$
82,203
$
18,860
GAAP operating margin
(11.7
)%
(18.1
)%
(15.3
)%
(21.5
)%
Non-GAAP operating margin
12.7
%
5.8
%
8.8
%
2.7
%
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of interest expense:
GAAP interest expense
$
(1,138
)
$
(1,512
)
$
(4,803
)
$
(4,109
)
Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,059
1,165
3,529
3,497
Non-GAAP interest expense
$
(79
)
$
(347
)
$
(1,274
)
$
(612
)
Reconciliation of loss on extinguishment of debt:
GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt
$
-
$
-
$
(50,300
)
$
-
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
50,300
-
Non-GAAP loss on extinguishment of debt
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Reconciliation of provision for income taxes:
GAAP provision for income taxes
$
1,254
$
1,372
$
4,033
$
1,576
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
4,005
296
6,454
2,543
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
$
5,259
$
1,668
$
10,487
$
4,119
Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share:
GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(23,535
)
$
(42,546
)
$
(156,084
)
$
(147,464
)
Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
76,857
55,888
210,196
155,142
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
4,888
4,889
14,663
10,283
Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses
-
-
-
3,947
Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,059
1,165
3,529
3,497
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
50,300
-
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(4,005
)
(296
)
(6,454
)
(2,543
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
55,264
$
19,100
$
116,150
$
22,862
GAAP net loss per share, basic
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(0.45
)
GAAP net loss per share, diluted
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.47
)
$
(0.45
)
Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
0.23
0.17
0.63
0.48
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.03
Add: Acquisition-related and other expenses
-
-
-
0.01
Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs
-
-
0.01
0.01
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
0.15
-
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment
(0.01
)
-
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
Effect of dilutive shares
-
0.01
-
-
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted(1)(2)
$
0.16
$
0.06
$
0.34
$
0.07
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
334,666
326,590
332,600
325,457
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted(2)
351,709
341,151
343,432
341,558
____________
(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data.
(2) For the period in which we had non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated using weighted-average shares, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period.
CLOUDFLARE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
68,100
$
42,688
$
168,965
$
45,472
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(27,291
)
(41,896
)
(83,580
)
(103,461
)
Less: Capitalized internal-use software
(5,934
)
(5,406
)
(16,637
)
(15,440
)
Free cash flow
$
34,875
$
(4,614
)
$
68,748
$
(73,429
)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(100,229
)
$
(48,887
)
$
(84,554
)
$
(215,740
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(34,610
)
$
1,439
$
(201,975
)
$
(1,672
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
(percentage of revenue)
20
%
17
%
18
%
6
%
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(percentage of revenue)
(8
)%
(17
)%
(9
)%
(14
)%
Less: Capitalized internal-use software
(percentage of revenue)
(2
)%
(2
)%
(2
)%
(2
)%
Free cash flow margin(1)
10
%
(2
)%
7
%
(10
)%
____________
(1) Totals may not sum due to rounding. Figures are calculated based upon the respective underlying non-rounded data.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided above for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Items Excluded from Non-GAAP Measures. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We exclude employer payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation which is a cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, related to business combinations from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are related to business combinations and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business. We exclude acquisition-related and other expenses from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses are related to business combinations and have no direct correlation to the operation of our business. Acquisition-related and other expenses can be cash or non-cash expenses and include third-party transaction costs and compensation expense for key acquired personnel. We exclude amortization of debt issuance costs and loss on extinguishment of debt, which are non-cash expenses, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because such expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as U.S. GAAP gross profit and U.S. GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes and amortization of acquired intangible assets.
Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin as U.S. GAAP loss from operations and U.S. GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related and other expenses.
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share, Diluted. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other expenses, amortization of issuance costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, and a non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes. Generally, the difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) is primarily due to adjustments in stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangibles associated with business combinations, acquisition-related and other expenses, and amortization of issuance costs. We define non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding. Calculation of non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted excludes all potentially dilutive securities as their effect is antidilutive. We define non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during period. Currently, potential dilutive effect mainly consists of employee equity incentive plans and convertible senior notes. We believe that excluding these items from non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted, provides management and investors with greater visibility into the underlying performance of our core business operating results.
Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after the investments in property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business, and strengthening our financial position. We believe that historical and future trends in free cash flow and free cash flow margin, even if negative, provide useful information about the amount of cash generated (or consumed) by our operating activities that is available (or not available) to be used for strategic initiatives. For example, if free cash flow is negative, we may need to access cash reserves or other sources of capital to invest in strategic initiatives. One limitation of free cash flow and free cash flow margin is that they do not reflect our future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period.
