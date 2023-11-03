The National Solar Energy Federation of India will serve as the secretariat of the newly formed India Agrivoltaics Alliance (IAA). The IAA includes 12 organizations and is supported by the India Climate Collaborative and Bloomberg Philanthropies.From pv magazine India Twelve organizations have set up the IAA to promote agrivoltaics in India, an agrarian nation with ambitious renewable energy goals. The country faces the challenge of needing large tracts of land for solar installations, but agrivoltaics, involving solar panels co-located with agriculture, could be an ideal solution. The IAA has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...