Danube Properties Presents OTTplay Awards 2023: Recognizing the Best in Indian OTT

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second edition of highly anticipated OTTplay Awards, 2023, presented by Danube Properties took the entertainment industry by storm with a star-studded gala night. Held at the iconic Taj Lands' End in Mumbai, the event commenced at 8:00 PM on October 29th, 2023, and brought together the best of India's OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment industry.

At the prestigious OTTplay Awards 2023, an array of outstanding talents took a center stage. Notable among the winners was Kajol, who secured the award for Best Debutant Female in recognition of her remarkable performance in 'The Trial.' The OTT Performer of the Year was Rajkumar Rao, and Aditi Rao Hydari received the Female OTT Performer of the Year award. Rana Daggubati was honored as the Most Promising Actor, while Karishma Tanna clinched the title of the Most Promising Female Actor in OTT. The coveted title of Best Film of the Year was bestowed upon the might powerful 'Darlings.'

OTTplay Awards celebrated excellence in digital content across 30+ categories, emphasizing on India's cultural diversity in digital entertainment. This year, it became the first PAN-INDIA OTT Award, embodying the ethos of 'One Nation, One OTT Award.'

Rizwan Sajan, Founder, and Chairman, Danube Group commented, "OTTplay Awards is more than just a partnership; it's a recognition of the transformative power of digital entertainment. In a world where storytelling knows no boundaries, these awards celebrate the visionaries who redefine narratives. From the perspective of Danube Properties Dubai, we firmly believe that our support for this platform is not solely an investment in innovation; it stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the very limits of content creation."

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay shared his enthusiasm about the success of the OTTplay Awards 2023, stating, "This year's OTTplay Awards have truly exemplified the diversity and excellence within India's digital entertainment space. We are honored to recognize the outstanding contributions of the industry's finest talents across an array of categories. It's not just an award show; it's a celebration of remarkable stories, brilliant storytellers & the ones who bring it to life. We are proud to have created the first-ever PAN-INDIA OTT Award."

OTTplay Awards 2023 set a new standard in Indian OTT industry excellence. Their commitment to celebrating India's diverse culture mirrors our times, and we anticipate more innovation in digital entertainment.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265723/OTTplay_Awards_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/danube-properties-presents-ottplay-awards-2023-recognizing-the-best-in-indian-ott-301977003.html