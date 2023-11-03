DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Nov-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.4481 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13661269 CODE: U10C LN ISIN: LU1407890547 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890547 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10C LN Sequence No.: 282633 EQS News ID: 1764697 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 03, 2023 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)