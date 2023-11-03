Anzeige
Freitag, 03.11.2023
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
03.11.2023 | 11:18
Fidelity UCITS II ICAV - Resignation of Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release

3 November 2023

Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "ICAV II")

RE: Resignation of Director

The Board of Directors of the ICAV II (the "Board") would like to announce that Lorraine McCarthy resigned from the Board on 31 October 2023.

Enquiries:

FIL Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A., Ireland Branch

Georgina Cromwell

Phone: +353 1 223 1319

Matheson LLP

Cathy Harney

Phone: +353 1 232 2000


