Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Resignation of Director

November 03

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 3 November 2023 Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "ICAV") RE: Resignation of Director

The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") would like to announce that Lorraine McCarthy resigned from the Board on 31 October 2023.