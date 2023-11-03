Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Resignation of Director
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release
3 November 2023
Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "ICAV")
RE: Resignation of Director
The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") would like to announce that Lorraine McCarthy resigned from the Board on 31 October 2023.
Enquiries:
FIL Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A., Ireland Branch
Georgina Cromwell
Phone: +353 1 223 1319
Matheson LLP
Cathy Harney
Phone: +353 1 232 2000