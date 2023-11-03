EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Study

MGI's Advertising Software Platform Verve Group Expands Mobile In-App Advertising Market Leadership to 28% in North America, According to Pixalate's Q3 Update



03.11.2023

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: MGI's Advertising Software Platform Verve Group Expands Mobile In-App Advertising Market Leadership to 28% in North America, According to Pixalate's Q3 Update November 03, 2023 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is pleased to announce that Verve Group, MGI's advertising software platform, has further expanded its market leadership in mobile in-app advertising for iOS apps in North America increasing its market share from 13% to 28% and also topping the Google Play Store for the third consecutive quarter, according to Pixalate's Q3 2023 update. "I am pleased with our continued market share growth in mobile in-app advertising. Especially considering the still difficult macroeconomic environment. In just four years, we've become the major player in this space. If you're an advertiser looking to reach app users, you can't overlook us. This success is the result of our innovation, global reach, and strong partnerships with top mobile publishers, and is based on transparency and performance. We'll use our strengths in mobile in-app and data to further expand in the mobile and the fast-growing CTV segments" - Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest SE. Key highlights from the report: Verve Group has emerged as the most popular mobile SSP (advertising supply side platform) in North America on both the Google and Apple App Stores.

Demonstrating notable growth, Verve Group increased its market share on Apple App Store from 13% to 28%.

Verve Group maintained its strong performance on the Google Play Store by leading the list of mobile SSPs for all three quarters of 2023. MGI remains committed to its mission of making media better by providing a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising. The full Pixalate report is available here . For further information, please contact: Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com Danesh Zare

Senior Investor Relations Manager - Stockholm

+46 70 916 7932

danesh.zare@mgi-se.com



Registered Office: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE

Stureplan 6

114 35 Stockholm, Sweden About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGI's main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se .



