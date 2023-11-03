

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT), while announcing higher third-quarter results, on Friday lifted its fiscal 2023 forecast again above market estimates.



For the year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be at least $10.90, higher than previously expected at least $10.



The company now expects 2023 total revenue of at least $5.89 billion, while earlier the company projected at least $5.85 billion.



Analysts on average expect the company to earn $10.32 per share on revenues of $5.88 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In its third quarter, Gartner's earnings came in at $180.0 million or $2.26 per share, compared with $173.5 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Adjusted earnings were $203 million or $2.56 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $1.41 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



