

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate rose slightly in September as weak economic activity damped job creation.



The unemployment rate edged up to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent in August, data from Eurostat showed Friday.



However, the rate was down from 6.7 percent in the same period last year. Economists had forecast the unemployment rate to remain at 6.4 percent.



Data showed that nearly 11.017 million people were unemployed in September. Unemployment increased by 69,000 from August but decreased 212,000 from the last year.



The youth unemployment rate posted 14.0 percent in September, up from 13.9 percent in the previous month.



The EU27 unemployment rate held steady at 6.0 percent in September. This was slightly below 6.1 percent posted in September 2022.



