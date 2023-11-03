

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $163 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $778 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $667 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $3.81 billion from $3.96 billion last year.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $163 Mln. vs. $778 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $3.81 Bln vs. $3.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35



