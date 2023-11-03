The Chinese Academy of Sciences has unveiled a high-efficiency perovskite solar cell with a purported peak efficiency rating of 26.1%, by using 1-(Phenylsulfonyl)pyrrole (PSP) as an additive. The cell is third-party certified with an efficiency of 25.2%, and it maintains 92% of its original efficiency after 2,500 hours of operation.The Chinese Academy of Sciences said this week that its researchers have fabricated homogenized perovskite films that could increase the efficiency and stability of perovskite solar cells. The scientists said they addressed the typical phase segregation issue that inevitably ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...