Freitag, 03.11.2023
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
WKN: A3EFRZ | ISIN: US09077D2099 | Ticker-Symbol: AI10
München
03.11.23
08:03 Uhr
4,540 Euro
+0,020
+0,44 %
ACCESSWIRE
03.11.2023 | 13:38
Biofrontera Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9 and Hold Conference Call on November 10

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, November 10, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss those results, provide a business update and answer questions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event:Biofrontera Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call
Date:Friday, November 10, 2023
Time:10:00 a.m. Eastern time
Conference call:

1-877-877-1275 (U.S.)

1-412-858-5202 (international)

Webcast:Live and 90-day replay webcast are available here and at investors.biofrontera-us.com.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
212-201-6614
tpatel@lhai.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799091/biofrontera-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-november-9-and-hold-conference-call-on-november-10

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
