Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTE5 | ISIN: US39959A1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 7TQ
Tradegate
02.11.23
15:17 Uhr
1,090 Euro
+0,110
+11,22 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UPEXI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UPEXI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9400,98014:14
0,9350,97013:38
ACCESSWIRE
03.11.2023 | 13:38
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Upexi, Inc.: Upexi to Host Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on November 14th at 4:30 PM ET

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ:PXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct-to-Consumer brand owner and innovator in aggregation, today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and provide a business update.

Financial Results Conference Call

Event:Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
Date:Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call:1-877-300-8521 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-6026 (International)
Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1641098&tp_key=e91f34a943

For those unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 28, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10183924. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://upexi.com/investors.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a multifaceted brand owner with established brands in the health, wellness, pet, beauty and other growing markets. We operate in emerging industries with high growth trends and look to drive organic growth of our current brands. We focus on direct to consumer and Amazon brands that are scalable and have anticipated, high industry growth trends. Our goal is to continue to accumulate consumer data and build out a significant customer database across all industries we sell into. The growth of our current database has been key to the year over year gains in sales and profits. To drive our growth, we have acquire profitable Amazon and eCommerce businesses that can scale quickly and reduce costs through corporate synergies and will look for opportunities in the future.

Company Contact:
Andrew Norstrud, Chief Financial Officer
Email: andrew.norstrud@upexi.com
Phone: (702) 332-5591

Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
Email: Upexi@KCSA.com
Phone: (212) 896-1254

SOURCE: Upexi, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799234/upexi-to-host-fiscal-2024-first-quarter-financial-results-conference-call-on-november-14th-at-430-pm-et

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.