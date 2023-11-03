Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.11.2023
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 October 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.6%
RWE7.2%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.5%
Clearway Energy A Class6.3%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust6.3%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund5.5%
Drax Group5.1%
SSE4.4%
Grenergy Renovables4.2%
Foresight Solar Fund4.0%
Bonheur3.4%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables3.0%
National Grid2.9%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund2.5%
Northland Power2.5%
Enefit Green2.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure2.0%
AES1.8%
Greencoat Renewable1.8%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.7%
Harmony Energy Income Trust1.6%
China Suntien Green Energy1.5%
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT1.5%
Cadeler1.4%
7C Solarparken1.3%
US Solar Fund1.2%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc1.1%
Algonquin Power & Utilities1.1%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente1.0%
MPC Energy Solutions0.9%
Omega Energia0.8%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis0.8%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust0.8%
Polaris Renewable Energy0.6%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.4%
Boralex0.4%
Innergex Renewable0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green0.1%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%

At close of business on 31 October 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds41.1%
Renewable energy developers32.2%
Renewable focused utilities7.3%
Energy storage5.2%
Biomass generation and production5.1%
Renewable technology and service1.5%
Electricity networks2.9%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency2.7%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom33.7%
Europe (ex UK)35.6%
Global12.8%
North America12.1%
Latin America2.4%
China1.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.9%
100%

