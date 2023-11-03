Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 03
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 October 2023 its investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|7.6%
|RWE
|7.2%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|6.5%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|6.3%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|6.3%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|5.5%
|Drax Group
|5.1%
|SSE
|4.4%
|Grenergy Renovables
|4.2%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|4.0%
|Bonheur
|3.4%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|3.0%
|National Grid
|2.9%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|2.5%
|Northland Power
|2.5%
|Enefit Green
|2.1%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|2.0%
|AES
|1.8%
|Greencoat Renewable
|1.8%
|Cloudberry Clean Energy
|1.7%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|1.6%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|1.5%
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
|1.5%
|Cadeler
|1.4%
|7C Solarparken
|1.3%
|US Solar Fund
|1.2%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|1.1%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|1.1%
|Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
|1.0%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|0.9%
|Omega Energia
|0.8%
|Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis
|0.8%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
|0.8%
|Polaris Renewable Energy
|0.6%
|Atrato Onsite Energy
|0.5%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.4%
|Boralex
|0.4%
|Innergex Renewable
|0.2%
|Fusion Fuel Green
|0.1%
|Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
|0.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
At close of business on 31 October 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|41.1%
|Renewable energy developers
|32.2%
|Renewable focused utilities
|7.3%
|Energy storage
|5.2%
|Biomass generation and production
|5.1%
|Renewable technology and service
|1.5%
|Electricity networks
|2.9%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|2.7%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|33.7%
|Europe (ex UK)
|35.6%
|Global
|12.8%
|North America
|12.1%
|Latin America
|2.4%
|China
|1.5%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.9%
|100%