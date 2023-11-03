Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 October 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.6% RWE 7.2% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.5% Clearway Energy A Class 6.3% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 6.3% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.5% Drax Group 5.1% SSE 4.4% Grenergy Renovables 4.2% Foresight Solar Fund 4.0% Bonheur 3.4% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.0% National Grid 2.9% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.5% Northland Power 2.5% Enefit Green 2.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 2.0% AES 1.8% Greencoat Renewable 1.8% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.7% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.6% China Suntien Green Energy 1.5% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 1.5% Cadeler 1.4% 7C Solarparken 1.3% US Solar Fund 1.2% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 1.1% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.1% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.0% MPC Energy Solutions 0.9% Omega Energia 0.8% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.8% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 0.8% Polaris Renewable Energy 0.6% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.4% Boralex 0.4% Innergex Renewable 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green 0.1% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.9%

At close of business on 31 October 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 41.1% Renewable energy developers 32.2% Renewable focused utilities 7.3% Energy storage 5.2% Biomass generation and production 5.1% Renewable technology and service 1.5% Electricity networks 2.9% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.7% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.9%