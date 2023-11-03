EQS-News: AGP Sustainable Real Assets
SINGAPORE & NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach - 3 November 2023 - AGP Sustainable Real Assets ("AGP"), a Singapore-based global infrastructure and real assets developer and operator, today announced a strategic, preferred investment from Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets.
About AGP Sustainable Real Assets
Headquartered in Singapore, AGP invests in, develops and operates sustainable real assets across three key investment themes: renewable energy, infrastructure and communities, and natural capital. AGP's mandate is to promote real assets that generate positive impact for people and the environment, by focusing on 'Sustainable Real Assets': transformative infrastructure assets that make positive contributions to satisfying the UN SDGs. AGP is presently developing, constructing, delivered and/or operating globally an aggregate portfolio of over 12GW of renewable energy assets, 5msqft of modern logistics warehousing, 310MW of datacenter capacity, and 20msqft of community housing. For more information, please visit www.agpgroup.com and www.ampyrenergy.com.
About Stonepeak
Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $57.1 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, social infrastructure, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Hong Kong, Houston, London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.
AGP Sustainable Real Assets
CHIA Hui Kheng
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
huikheng.chia@citigatedewerogerson.com
+65 6589 2361
Stonepeak
Kate Beers / Maya Brounstein
Corporate Communications
corporatecomms@stonepeak.com
+1 (212) 907-5100
